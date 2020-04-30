Insider Buying: Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) Insider Buys 183,688 Shares of Stock

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) insider Harm Meijer acquired 183,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £128,581.60 ($169,141.80).

LON EZH opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.24. The company has a market cap of $115.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.27. Easyhotel PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

