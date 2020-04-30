Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.08.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.80. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

