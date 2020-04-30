Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 578 call options.

NYSEARCA FXC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $70.81. 14,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth $684,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

