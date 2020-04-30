Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 445 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

