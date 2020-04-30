Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 2,184,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,352. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

