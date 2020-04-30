Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 94 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a CHF 102 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 105.50.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

