Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Koppers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.