JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 98 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 98 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 92.67.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.