Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.