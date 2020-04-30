Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 21 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 21 price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 18.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

