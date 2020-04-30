Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €31.50 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.25 ($38.66).

FRA:DPW traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €27.15 ($31.57). 6,114,690 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.21 and a 200 day moving average of €30.44.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

