KeyCorp Weighs in on CNX Resources Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 158,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

