Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 7,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,049.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas bought 39,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

