Kirsty Bashforth Acquires 5,000 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($11,247.04).

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.11. The company has a market cap of $795.71 million and a PE ratio of 21.09. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PZC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

