Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 940.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 417,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.