Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Koppers stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 11,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $279.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

