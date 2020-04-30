Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

