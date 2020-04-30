Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,010. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

