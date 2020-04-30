Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRN. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €55.70 ($64.77) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.77 ($67.17).

Shares of Krones stock traded down €4.55 ($5.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €55.05 ($64.01). The company had a trading volume of 117,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Krones has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a 1-year high of €83.85 ($97.50). The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.50.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

