Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Given a C$0.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) received a C$0.30 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

Leucrotta Exploration stock traded down C$675,703.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. 44,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 167.50.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

