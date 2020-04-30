LHC Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.77. 14,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $159.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after buying an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.