Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $4.86. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,052,886 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

