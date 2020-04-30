Line (NYSE:LN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Line (NYSE:LN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

Shares of LN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.87. Line has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

