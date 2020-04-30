Lobstex Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $388,276.34 and $202,070.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00315883 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00414143 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005827 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,215,567 coins and its circulating supply is 19,215,555 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.