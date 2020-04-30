Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.