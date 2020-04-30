Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 55,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.16.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.30. 31,909,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. The firm has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

