Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $14.67 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Fatbtc and YoBit. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $34.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,159,575 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Upbit, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Tidex, Binance, Coinbe, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Allbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitbns, DEx.top, DDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

