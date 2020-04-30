Magnum Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

