Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $33.04. Marathon Petroleum shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 7,689,565 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.