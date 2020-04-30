Mastercard Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.31.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.34. 294,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

