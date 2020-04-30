Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Maxim Integrated Products has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,166. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

