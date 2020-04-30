MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $427,491.00 and approximately $157,825.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,056 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.