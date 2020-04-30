Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $170.18

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $170.18 or 0.01945965 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $86.97 million and approximately $59.44 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00238276 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,030 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

