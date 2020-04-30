Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.35. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $208.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $504,976.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,515,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

