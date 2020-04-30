Mplx Lp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Mplx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 127.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.3%.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 348,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

