MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $5.78. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. MRC Global shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 44,495 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In other MRC Global news, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

