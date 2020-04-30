National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.42. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 53,149 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.22.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

