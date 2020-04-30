National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$43.00.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.58.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$36.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.17.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

