National Bank Financial Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$14.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,456. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

