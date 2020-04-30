NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Up 17.9%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, approximately 938 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 24, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 124 buildings with approximately 11,000 beds and approximately 578,000 rentable square feet of medical office space.

