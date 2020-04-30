Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.35. Oil States International shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 60,934 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.01.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

