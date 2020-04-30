Olivier Brousse Sells 4,794 Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) Stock

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) insider Olivier Brousse sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £15,388.74 ($20,243.01).

JLG opened at GBX 367 ($4.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. John Laing Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 278.20 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.40 ($5.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.28.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 7.66 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

JLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.