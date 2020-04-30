ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.32.

OKE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 258,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,981. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 32,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

