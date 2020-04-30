Origo (OGO) Market Cap Achieves $4.61 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.03908470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011196 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

OGO is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,006,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

The official website for Origo is origo.network.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

