Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Longbow Research raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $81.00. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 30102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

