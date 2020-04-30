Paytomat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,284.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $332,996.93 and approximately $18,284.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

