People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of People’s United Financial worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,827. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.