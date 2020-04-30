Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.80 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVM. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.82. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$584,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,990,082.40. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$39,171.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$417,824.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

