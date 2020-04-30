Pilgrim’s Pride Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

PPC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 74,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

