Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for First Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

